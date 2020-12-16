Nonprofits helping Orangeburg County families with Christmas presents for the holidays

Nonprofit organizations are working to to help families in need of extra assistance during the holidays.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Christmas is less than 10 days away, and nonprofit organizations are working to to help families in need of extra assistance during the holidays.

"The community rallies around, and they provide amazing gifts," said Captain Kellie Cantrell with The Salvation Army of Orangeburg.

On Friday, The Salvation Army of Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Counties will provide Christmas gifts to more than 700 kids though its Angel Tree Program.

"There are so many people right now that may be out of work or might not have the resources to provide for their children for Christmas," said Captain Cantrell. "When we have sign-ups, kids have a wish list, children get what's on the list, and we try to provide extra toys."

The Orangeburg Branch of NAACP will also be assisting families during the holidays. The president of the Orangeburg Branch says they will help with the demand for clothes and food.

"Every year, our branch partners with other organizations," said Barbara Williams. "Because the need is so great this needs, we feel like we can do more."