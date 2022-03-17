Library is open and ready to serve in North

In addition to a wide selection of books, there are also 10 desktop computers available, a printing station, and tens of thousands of DVDs.

NORTH, S.C. — A new branch of the Orangeburg County Library opened in the Town of North in February 2021. Even though it's been open for a year, library officials want people to know they are here and ready to serve.

Librarian's assistant Susie Hare says this opening came months after its previous location was closed down, but there was no formal grand opening due to COVID precautions. In addition to a wide selection of books, there are also 10 desktop computers available, a printing station, and tens of thousands of DVDs.

Resident Michael Hughes says even though the library has been open for a year, many people are still unaware.

“They knew that they were doing, that the county library was doing, the county library system was doing construction on this building but we haven’t had a grand opening so I don’t think the community really knows it’s here," said Hughes.

Hughes was born and raised in North and says he wants to help restore what he knows to be a thriving community.

“I think part of a calling for me to bring some of it back, to work with the churches and work with the communities to ensure that North remains a vibrant space for those of us that are here," said Hughes.

Local business owner Brianna Strickland says the town council is working to bring even more development to the area.

“I know that town hall and the community is trying to come together with trying to create new things for everybody to get together and create the better community for us," said Strickland.

The library plans to add faxing and free notary service in the summer. It is located at 4585 Savannah Highway in North.