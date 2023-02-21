North Central High is turning the page on its tornado tragedy

North Central's library was a complete loss following the EF2 tornado that hit the school 3-years-ago.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Boxes filled with 6,000 books arrived at North Central High School early Tuesday morning.

It's what many staff and students call a new chapter in North Central's story.

It all comes three years after an EF2 tornado destroyed the school, leaving their library a total loss.

"Honestly I cried to start with I really did, to just see that devastation it was gut-wrenching," says Media Specialist at North Central High School, Bambi Ferrer.

She says when they returned to the school after the tornado she said it was a complete loss as rain left ink-soaked books…and debris filled with glass and fiber remained on the rest…

"That was honestly just devastating, especially because we're in a rural community, they lost a lot of access to not only academic information but also recreation information and recreational reading so we literally went from a collection of about 10,000 books to about 0," she adds.

Now it's a new beginning for the knight family as they unpack and stack their new books.

"I'm covered in goosebumps, actually, today's just a culmination of a lot of hard work, a lot of family coming together because we really are a Knight family here at North Central," she says.

Student Reese Anderson said she is feeling like the school is turning the page to a new chapter.

"Once everything is out of the boxes and onto the shelves, and all this work we've been doing today trying to make that happen and breaking a sweat, I feel like it's all going to be worth it because I feel like it is that closing chapter moment," says Anderson.