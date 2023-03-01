Tornado destroyed North Central High School three years ago, new school rises

The school was destroyed back on January 11th 2020, and now students toured their old stomping grounds for a dedication ceremony

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Almost 3 years to the day since an EF-2 tornado destroyed parts of North Central High School.

Those in the community gathered Tuesday evening for dedication, as the building welcomes students back on Wednesday.

"It still smells like it used to smell up in there, how the school used to smell," says Clara Grace Branham a senior at North Central High School.

"It's very exciting it's kinda crazy for a long time we were really nervous we didn't know if we were going to come back because it was very iffy, are we gonna come back or not but too actually be here, and like the first time I got to walk back in here, it was just great," she adds.

"Crazy, everything's bigger," adds Colin Bowers the student body president.

Bigger it is as the students have been in a temporary building since returning during the pandemic.

"It means a lot, they've been waiting, they've been patient. Before the school it was hard to tell where the front office was at so now we definitely have a grand entrance, and way more space, I think we have a better utilization of space, for student needs now, classrooms are bigger, common areas are bigger," adds principal David Branham

Now that they are back at their school they say it was an experience that helped them grow closer together.

"It was just really nerve-wracking but kinda later on I realized it was better for us because everyone really got closer together we really got closer as a student body," adds Bowers.