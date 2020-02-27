LEXINGTON, S.C. — Construction is expected to begin soon to widen North Lake Drive and help alleviate traffic issues within the Town of Lexington.

The Mayor of the Town of Lexington, Steve MacDougall, says they're ready to get started on their newest road project.

"We've very excited. It's our second hospitality tax improvement project that we're doing here in the Town of Lexington. It picks up where the one-way pair ended, expands those lanes up through North Lake Drive all the way to Herndon Chevrolet," said Mayor MacDougall.

The Town of Lexington has been talking about the project for several years now. Engineers, along with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), have gotten together to work on the plans.

"We're actually going to take Dreher Street out of the congested area there at (Hwy 378), Hwy. 6 and North Lake, move it, realign it closer to the school, create a new road down through there with a new light there."

The mayor believes taking out the stoplight at Dreher Street will help give more green light time in that area off Hwy 6 and Hwy 378. He says a lot of the issue with traffic congestion on North Lake Drive where it meets Dreher Street is because of the stop light that's currently there.

Recently the Town of Lexington has worked on several road projects to help with traffic. The mayor says the One-Way Pairs project has already improved traffic flow on Main Street by 40 percent.

They're hoping for the same result with the plan in place for the portion of North Lake Drive, right above North Church Street.

"It was a very solid plan from the beginning so we're just going to move forward with it."

The town has already started moving some of the water and sewer lines along North Lake Drive. Soon crews will begin to move power lines as well.

Contractors are continuing to work on right of ways so they can expand the road to add additional lanes.

"We hope to have Dreher Street realigned before school starts back," explained Mayor MacDougall.

They decided the summertime was the best time to work on expanding the road because school will be out and will minimize impacts.

"We're hoping to get started in May, June of this year and be finished with it in six months, eighteen months at the longest."

Estimates for the cost of the project range from $3 million to $3.5 million.

Mayor MacDougall says it's been a priority for the town to help alleviate traffic issues for those who travel through Lexington.

"It was important for us to really kind of tackle that and lead our own charge and fix our own problem."

For more information on the project, click here.

