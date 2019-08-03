COLUMBIA, S.C. — SCDOT says a popular Richland County intersection is expected to be under construction for another year.

Kim Grant reached out to Street Squad asking for an update on the construction at the intersection of North Main Street and Sunset Boulevard.

She tells News19 she has seen the area dug up and re-paved for two years. She was also concerned about the amount of metal plates lining the road.

SCDOT's Derek Frick says the project is set to be completed in Spring 2020.

The project is a part of the Richland Penny tax program.

Officials say the project includes relocating utilities underground throughout the corridor, upgrading traffic signals, installation of new storm drainage, curb and gutter, and sidewalk, and complete resurfacing of the corridor.

