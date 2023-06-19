'He knew who he was targeting.' North police Department investigating brazen home invasion

According to the incident report, the suspect demanded money and store keys at gunpoint and ultimately made off with $800 in cash, cell phones, and credit cards.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH, S.C. — Police in the Orangeburg County town of North have released new video and information about a home invasion over the weekend.

North Police Chief Lin Shirer tells News 19 he believes the robber knew exactly who this family was and the robbery was no random act.

“I think the family was targeted at a point because of where they work," said Shirer.

The department received a call on Saturday night about a burglary at a home on Robinson Drive. New surveillance video released on Monday shows what appears to be a man in a hoodie and a black ski mask peeking into the window of the home at 10:16 p.m.

News 19 had obtained another video Sunday showing a different angle. According to the police report, four victims were home at the time, cooking dinner, and left the back door open to vent the home.

Shirer says at that point, the intruder was already on the property.

“He entered the back porch, and when he stepped on the back porch he saw the door was open. He actually stepped into the home and there was no one in there, he stepped out and was walking back and forth on the porch against the wall and what he was doing was looking into the kitchen area where they were at," said Shirer.

The victims inside included a father, mother, and two daughters. One is a 21-year-old adult and the other is a 14 year old.

Police said the man came into the home, put a gun to the father's head, and threatened to kill him. They say he was demanding money and made the victims go to the back bedroom of the house. The suspect also demanded store keys and ultimately made off with $800 in cash, cell phones, and credit cards.

According to Shirer, the family works at a nearby convenience store.

“They wanted the store key. Well, how do you know they had the store key? Because they work in the store every day. He knew who he was targeting at that time," Shirer said.

One of the victims reportedly called a family member and left the phone in their back pocket. That family member then called the police.

“Just watch the video. If you think you know who it is, give us a tip, we’ll follow up from there," said Shirer.

Police are still processing the scene. They say the family has only lived at the home a short time. Just a few months ago, the previous owners had their home broken into. According to police, they also worked at the same store.