First 'Norwegian Vendors' Day' set for April 2 in Norway

Vendors from all over the Midlands will set up for about 8 to 10 hours along Highway 321.

NORWAY, S.C. — The Town of Norway is having a Vendors' Day this Saturday to bring the community together and attract new visitors to town.

“The key thing is exposure, exposure, exposure," said Mayor Tracie Clemons.

Clemons says the idea of 'Norweigan Vendors' Day' was birthed last year and will happen the first Saturday of every month. Vendors will set up for about 8 to 10 hours along Highway 321.

“We always go out to other municipalities and supporting them and so we wanted to bring something to the town," said Clemons.

There will be five vendors on April 2: We Do Treats & More from Cameron, A Touch of Attitude Boutique, LLC from Norway, Herbal Envy from Columbia, Blinged-Out Boutique from Blackville and Naqucove Island Cuisine from Norway.

Norway-based Naqucove Island cuisine is owned by a native of Belize.

The other vendors will be selling items including Italian ice, jewelry herbal supplements, and food.