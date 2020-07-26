Brookland Baptist Church youth group holds a voter registration event Sunday

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Most are not old enough to vote themselves and on Sunday, the youth group at Brookland Baptist Church set up shop to help their neighbors register to vote.

“We want everybody to know that every vote counts,” Tiereney Gibbs said, “I want everybody, young 18-year-olds to 40-year-olds who have never voted before or that need to renew their voter registration to come out so they can vote this coming November.”

Gibbs is a rising high school senior. Even though she isn’t old enough to vote yet, she knows how important it is.

“A lot of us, especially young people, we take it for granted, our rights in America that each one of us can vote when we turn 18. But if 1,000 of us feel our votes don’t matter, then 1,000 votes are gone which can change a whole outcome. So, I definitely want everyone to vote.”

Gibbs’ youth group organized this event to help make a difference in their community.

“Every year we have a Sunday where the youth and teens take over church and we put together different events and this year this is our theme. We matter we rise,” she says while pointing to the slogan on her shirt.