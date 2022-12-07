OC Tech program preparing first responders in Orangeburg County

At the end of the apprenticeship, students will have the skills they need to become certified medical technicians.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — As the need for more emergency medical services (EMS) workers continues across the country, a program in Orangeburg County aims to help fulfill the need on a local level.

The Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College (OC Tech) Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Program is helping prepare the next generation of first responders in Orangeburg County.

“We need to have a steady stream of employees that are entering the workforce to be able to serve the community," said Dean of Healthcare Preparation and Workforce Stefanie Brown.

She said this is a need especially apparent in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

“We have high rates of hypertension, diabetes in this area and we need to get our folks out in rural areas to care as quickly as we can," said Brown.

From communication to medical terminology and physiology, students will learn all the basics of how to be an EMT under the instruction of experienced EMS workers in the Midlands while working in the field as drivers with Orangeburg County EMS.

At the end of the apprenticeship, they will have the skills they need to become certified medical technicians.

Make a difference in our community with OCtech's #EmergencyMedicalTechnician #Apprenticeship Program! #wellchangeyourlife #idefysc #EMT #EMS #savealife #everysecondcounts Posted by Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College on Saturday, July 9, 2022

“You are able to build upon your knowledge. Whether you wanna be an EMT, a paramedic, or further your education into [becoming a physician's assistant] or physician," said EMT instructor Richard Hill.

The apprenticeship is supported by grant funds available to students from Apprenticeship Carolina. The apprenticeship has been active for three years and is currently accepting applicants.

It takes place from Aug. 15 to Dec. 13.