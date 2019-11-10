LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Old Mill Pond may be rebuilt by the end of 2020.

One of the hardest hit areas in Lexington from the October Floods of 2015 was the Old Mill Pond. Heavy flooding broke the Old Mill Pond Dam and the area has sat vacant since then.

Laban Chapel has been the property owner for the last 15 years.

"The Old Mill is a very special property, very unique, and means a lot to the Town of Lexington," said Chapel.

The community came together to help cleanup after the flood and help get businesses back on their feet.

Since 2015, most of the businesses have rebounded and a new brewery was added Fall 2019.

Chapel says in the past few years, he's worked with Department of Health and Environmental Control to fix the dam. 

This week a permit was approved to rebuild it

Chapel is excited to bring back an important part of that area.

"I can tell you when we get it rebuilt and that lake fills up and we have some type of, hopefully, some type of party to celebrate that, it's going to be very emotional and I'm looking forward to it. We're going to make it happen," explained Chapel.

The property owner is hoping they'll start rebuilding the dam by the end of 2019 and have the water raised back up by fall of 2020.

PHOTOS: Gallery 2 of the 2015 Flood
01 / 38
Caughman Road
02 / 38
Stonewall Jackson St.
03 / 38
Clarendon County, Hwy 301 North, Black River Swamp
04 / 38
Clarendon County, June Burn Rd.
05 / 38
Flooding in Sumter, SC at East Brewington Road.
06 / 38
Flooding in Sumter, SC at East Brewington Road.
07 / 38
Flooding in Sumter, SC at East Brewington Road.
08 / 38
Orangeburg County - Camp Anderson
09 / 38
A church's walking track
10 / 38
A church's walking track
11 / 38
This is our back driveway, in Sumter, off of Geddings Road.
12 / 38
An area of Queens Chapel Road in Dalzell near Potts Road still has flooding due to a blockage of the culvert there.
13 / 38
Edisto on Salley Rd.
14 / 38
Calhoun County
15 / 38
Calhoun County
16 / 38
Calhoun County
17 / 38
Calhoun County
18 / 38
Highway 15 North
19 / 38
Highway 15 North
20 / 38
Highway 15 North
21 / 38
Flooding in the rural areas
22 / 38
Lantana apartments
23 / 38
Basement flooding
24 / 38
Reflections Owners Association aka Ulmer Pond .... This was the main road that connected the community.
25 / 38
Orangeburg County
26 / 38
Saint Paul Church Road , Boyles Pond, Sumter SC
27 / 38
Sumter, SC - Wedgefield area
28 / 38
Kathwood
29 / 38
Lake Katherine
30 / 38
Caughman Rd area
31 / 38
Aftermath of the Camp Anderson dam in Orangeburg County breaking
32 / 38
Quail Creek
33 / 38
Ramsey Road
34 / 38
Lee County on highway 401
35 / 38
5500-5600 Old Leesburg Rd
36 / 38
Old Leesburg Rd toward McCrady Training Center
37 / 38
This is Leesburg Rd going toward the MCCrady Military Training Center
38 / 38
Manning, SC