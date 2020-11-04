COLUMBIA, S.C. — Like many other homeless shelters and charitable organizations, Oliver Gospel Mission had one thing on their mind when the spread of the coronavirus became unstoppable.

"I mean from day one, we had to put our thinking caps on," says Travis McNeal, Executive Director for Oliver Gospel Mission. "We had to determine how are we going to continue our programming and how are we going to do it in the safest way possible."

Oliver Gospel Mission is the place many in need of a meal head to on Easter evening. The annual event typically brings in hundreds of hungry souls from the city. It is typically run by volunteers, but with the stay at home order forcing helpers to stay at home, the Mission turned to the S.C. National Guard for help.

"I've asked the National Guard, and they have graciously accepted and decided to help us for 14 days," says McNeal. "Essentially, we asked for three people that would have the culinary skills to help us plate foods and possibly hand out to-go plates of food. The other will help us with the social distancing and keeping them at the correct distance as they line up on the street."

To find out more on how you can donate and be a blessing to Oliver Gospel Mission be sure to visit their website.