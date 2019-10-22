COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Central Carolina Community Foundation brought back their “On the Table” program for the second year to engage community members in conversation on a variety of subjects relating to community.

Hosts from all over the community brought together people of all ages and backgrounds who broke bread over conversation on how to make the community stronger.

Birley Wright of Homeless No More was one of these hosts, “It was really a perfect link for us and what we do at Homeless No More."



Homeless No More is a Columbia non-profit that believes homelessness is entirely solvable. They hosts similar round table events like On the Table to keep the conversation on homelessness ongoing. The group met at Trinity Church and ate Chick-Fil-A while discussing gentrification.

"Our topic today was really around gentrification," Wright says, "The questions really varied from the impacts of gentrification, how to educate communities and how to get lawmakers and community leaders involved in this conversation so we can really take a more strength based approach and think about equitable opportunities.”

Emily Fernald with Habitat For Humanity attended this meal, “Anytime that you can get people to the table to discuss the issues that are going on without worrying about money or any sort of funding avenues but really just having those discussions and being open about that I think is just a great opportunity.”

Other organizations participated in this unique event today including Free Times who discussed community improvement over Bone In BBQ and Historic Columbia and Cola Gives who discussed education and economic development over a spread of salads.