COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health Children's Hospital gives kids the chance to be Santa for the ones they love with Operation Santa.

With the help of Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative, the hospital's playroom is filled with gifts just like a store. Kids can "shop" and pick out two items to wrap and give to family members.

"We all know that the spirit of Christmas is giving and kids love to be the one who gets to give," says Prisma Health Childlife Lead, Becca Kelly.

Santa Claus and his elf are always there to greet the kids after they shop. Kids can get their picture taken with him before leaving with their gifts in tow.

Kelly says they have been doing the program as long as they can remember. Some say they think it's been over 20 years. But throughout the years, one thing has remained constant, the kids always leave with a smile on their faces knowing they get to make someone they love very happy.

Lacy Ridgell from Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative puts together the Women Involved in Rural Electrification (WIRE) group. She says the group has been involved in Operation Santa for as long as it started. This is her sixth year joining in on the holiday tradition.

"It's wonderful," she says. "As sick as some of them are they aren't very excited and they can't, unfortunately, jump up and run around but you can just see that sparkle in their eyes whenever they see Santa clause."

That sparkle will continue to shine as the children experience the season of giving.