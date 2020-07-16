What do you think about SC students returning to school?

Street Squad asked community members their thoughts and feelings on students returning to the classroom in the fall.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many parents, teachers and community members across South Carolina are concerned about what will happen with their students come fall.

Street Squad set up our microphones to ask what the opinions are right here in the Midlands.

Middle School teacher Brandina Callwood says, "I don't think it's time for us to return to school in the fall. I think that we should start back virtually and once everything is cleared up and we feel that its safe for our children, I don't think that we should put any child's life at risk or anybody else's life at risk."

Edward McGuire disagrees, "well the kids should be going back to school. It'll keep them busy- they don't have to have large classes, they could have smaller classes and it could help keep them out of trouble, parents can go back to work and the parents will know where the kids are at."

While Callwood argues that kids have been doing virtual learning well before the pandemic hit, McGuire believes in-class learning is better.

Paula and Jim Bartholomew are both teachers in the Midlands. Jim says, "we want to go back, we want to see kids but we think that if people would wear masks- if everybody would just wear a mask- and stay away from each other a little bit, then it would be easier to get kids back into school."

We want to hear from YOU! What are your thoughts on sending South Carolina kids back to school? @WLTX pic.twitter.com/zs1QCiFfgq — Emily Correll (@emcorrell) July 16, 2020

Another woman says, "Our school sounds like they've made the decision to go back to school and I'm really grateful for that because I need to go back to work and I would like to go back to something normal," the woman who wished to be unnamed continues, "but, I understand teacher's perspectives, teachers who are afraid for themselves to go back- they're afraid for their own health and I think that teachers and families should be able to make the decision that they need to make for what they think is the safest option and the best option for each family."

"It's just hard and I just don't agree with the going back to school right now," Evelyn Jones tells Street Squad. "First of all, kids are not going to think about it that much. They're just going to be happy to see each other and they're going to want to play- especially the younger ones," Jones continues, "I just disagree with it. I think we should find a way for them to get some schooling online."