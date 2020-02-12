Appointments to see Santa are running out fast in Orangeburg

All of the time slots to see Santa on December 3rd are already booked.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Santa Claus is coming to Centennial Park Gazebo in Orangeburg on Thursday but you'll need an appointment for your children to see him.

Because of COVID-19 safety concerns, visits with Santa are by appointment only, and time slots are running out fast.

Limited tickets are also available for story time with Santa on Saturday.

Staff with the Parks and Recreation Department say there's a lot of excitement in Orangeburg about seeing Santa and keeping the Christmas spirit alive.

"We want to bring a sense of tradition and normalcy to these kids for Christmas," said Meredith Garris with the city's Parks and Recreation Department. "That's why we've discussed these activities and took all of the precautions we could so children could continue to see Santa."