ORANGEBURG, S.C. — With the high temperatures continuing to rise this summer, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is on a mission to help residents cool down.

The department is issuing nearly 50 fans to the elderly and people with health and financial need who are without air conditioning.

To learn more, visit the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, located at 1320 State Road in Orangeburg, or SC or give them a call at 803-531-4654.