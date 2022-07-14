Orangeburg Area Council on Aging receives funds to support Meals on Wheels program

The organization the $1,250 donation will help them feed about 200 seniors in the community.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg Area Council on Aging received $1,250 from the Rotary Club of Orangeburg Morning to support its Meals on Wheels program. The organization says this money will help them feed about 200 seniors in the community.

“We were able to do almost a whole day of feeding our people, so it’s such a blessing," said executive director Deanne Miller.

The meals on wheels program makes food accessible to about 300 homebound seniors a day.

“It serves as a wellness check as well as a meal for them because we’re checking on them and sometimes we’re their only contact and their only conversation that day," said Miller.

The program, along with other services, are funded by the Lower Savannah Council on Governments. It also receives support from Orangeburg County and United Way.

“We’ve had some major cuts that came down from the state and so we have really been pulling our straps tight and cutting corners and doing everything we can to make things so we don’t have to continue to cut corners," she said.

Miller adds, due to both federal and local dollars being cut, the council is currently only able to serve meals four days a week and is looking to garner enough funding to serve meals on Friday's.