ORANGEBURG, S.C. — In the wake of the pandemic, Barber Tech Academy in Orangeburg, is getting creative.

The school has begun online classes.

Whats so unusual about that you might ask, since many high schools and colleges have gone to e-learning, is that it’s the first of it’s kind course in the barber world. The National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts and Sciences (NACCAS ) typically doesn’t allow for barbershop instructional teaching to take place online, but made the expection in the wake of the pandemic.

Leonard Pelzer co-owner, explains how it works, "Our students log in to our online portal, it’s about 20 students in a two-hour class and it’s very active and we can see and hear one another."

"We don’t know what this economy is going to look like," says Deshawn West, co-owner, "therefore we’re glad that we can provide students with the opportunity to get trained so eventually they can become their own boss and have control of their own future."

The program is currently enrolling future students. To learn more visit here.