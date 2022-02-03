2 Da Bone Barbershop, Save the Children open book corner in Orangeburg

This partnership is a part of Save the Children's efforts to promote literacy among children by making books as accessible as possible throughout the community.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The 2 Da Bone Barbershop partnered with Save the Children to open a new book corner on Wednesday. Now, children who come to the shop can have a book in hand while getting their haircut.

“Reading is fundamental, but reading should also be fun," said Save the Children state director Sonia Gass.

Gass says the best way to get this message across is to meet children where they are. For many, this is in the barber's chair.

“It just seems natural and organic that we partner with the barber shops so that while these individuals are coming in to get their hair cut, we can have them reading as well," she said.

This partnership is a part of the organization's efforts to promote literacy among children by making books as accessible as possible throughout the community. Last week, the organization opened a free library at St. Andrews United Methodist Church.

Rudy Bonaparte is the barber shop owner and says now his younger clients will have a more productive way to keep busy.

“You can have an adventure. You go out and see more ... instead of just looking at your phone, you can read a book," said Bonaparte.

According to Bonaparte, his barber shop is the first shop in the city to offer the book corner.

"I encourage every barber shop to do it and get on board with us," he said.