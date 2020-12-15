Orangeburg County kids receiving new bikes for Christmas thanks to donations

Parents who received the bikes for their kids say they appreciate the kind gesture.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — 75 students in Orangeburg County will are receiving new bikes for Christmas, thanks to the generosity of others.

Ruby Edwards, who is a school board member with Orangeburg County School District, headed up the effort. "What can I do to help the children?" Edwards asked. "This is what I came up with."

Edwards says this is her second time donating gifts to students joining the school board. She says she hopes the bikes will get the kids away from computer screens since the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases has forced the school district to move to learn 100 percent online

"I figured a child could always put that mask on and get on the bike to get some exercise so that they can get away from the computer," Edwards said.

Edwards says her team of community sponsors came together to help buy the bikes. Parents who received the bikes for their kids say they appreciate the kind gesture.

"It means a lot because some parents can't afford certain things," said recipient Zawzerria Brown. "It was nice to receive a bike."