ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the annual business expo.

The expo will be held on August 8th from 5-7pm at the cinema near the old Orangeburg Mall at 1214 St. Andrews road in Orangeburg.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities puts on the annual event. Food and drinks will be on hand and anyone 18 years and older is welcome to attend.

Vendors wanting to participate need to register by August 2nd.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the chamber, in person or on the day of the event.