ORANGEBURG, S.C. — In Orangeburg they are known as the group that can help.

The Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg (CCMO), is made up of over 25 churches and organizations all coming together to give temporary and emergency aid to persons in need in Orangeburg county.

Fifteen volunteers help to assist with the aide of a range of items such as utility bills, medicine and clothes.

The organization began in the late 80's and has expanded to assist not just those in the city but all around the county.

"I hope when they leave they leave know we really care about them" says Barbara Porter Troy, volunteer with CCMO for over 20 years, "This is not fake love this real love and that we care for our clients and we try to supply as many as their needs as we can."

CCMO is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday and is located at 899 Russell Street in Orangeburg, SC. They can be reached at 803-531-4913. You can find their website here.