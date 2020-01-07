John C. Calhoun Drive to be renamed in Orangeburg

No word yet on a new name, but council voted to change the name due to the former senator's stance on slavery

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Changes are ahead for a highly traveled road in Orangeburg County.

Orangeburg City Council met to vote on changing the name of John C Calhoun Drive in Orangeburg.

The road, named for the former South Carolina Senator and Vice President of the United States, John C Calhoun is probaly known best for strongly defending slavery.

A brief note in Wikepedia describes him as, "His concept of minority rights did not extend to enslaved black people, and he owned dozens of slaves in Fort Hill, (Clemson) South Carolina. Calhoun asserted that slavery, rather than being a "necessary evil," was a "positive good" that benefited both slaves and owners. " The same article goes on to say, "In 1957, a Senate Committee, headed by Senator John F. Kennedy, selected Calhoun as one of the five greatest senators of all time."

But Orangeburg residents felt the time was right to make this change.

"It is more than just a street, it’s a person and it’s a person that did not stand for equal rights for everyone," says Natalie Able. "Today we represent all people and we think our street names should represent all people and the city of Orangeburg."