City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation completes upgrades to all of its playgrounds

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — City officials say there are about 12-16 playgrounds in the City of Orangeburg. Every single one of them has now been upgraded with the use of capital funds.

“To keep up with the demand of the community, we have to renovate our playgrounds. Our parks and playgrounds, on a yearly or three year basis. So it’s just to enhance the quality of life for people living here in Orangeburg," said parks and recreation director Shaniqua Simmons.

All of the woodchip beds at the park were rebuilt and the woodchips were replaced. Most of the equipment was repainted and any graffiti was removed. Other upgrades including replacing swing seats and fall material around the equipment. Park benches were also repainted.

Our SPRAY PARK opens Monday, May 30, for our summer season! Admission is $2 per person, cash only. Hours of... Posted by City of Orangeburg Parks & Recreation Department on Saturday, May 28, 2022

Simmons says the entire process of receiving materials and completing renovations took about six months.

“With COVID, the backlog of getting those woodchips here in Orangeburg was astrological," she said.

According to Simmons, all of the feedback received from the public about the city's parks helps the department enhance the parks for future use. These renovations come just in time for the park's busiest season.

“Parks and rec. The summertime is our busy season, so we always have a lot of things going on in recreation," she said.

The Parks and Recreation Department is also in the process of setting up cooling stations along the walking train at its North Road recreational complex.