Orangeburg residents discuss the use of face masks

Some feel it’s essential while others feel it’s just not necessary at all.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — New numbers are showing 29 new corona virus cases in Orangeburg County. With cases rising in South Carolina, the debate continues about wearing or not wearing masks.

While some feel it's essential, others feel it’s just not necessary at all. News 19 took to the streets of Orangeburg to hear how people feel about wearing masks.

"If we are ever going eradicate or diminish the spread of COVID-19, I personally feel that everyone should wear a mask," says Fred Holmes.

Orangeburg native Linda Hardee says it's a personal choice. "It’s up to each individual to protect themselves. But for some individuals, it would be a good idea," Hardee says.