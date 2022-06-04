Orangeburg County launches campaign to combat litter

The Zero Tolerance for Litter Campaign is designed to encourage all law enforcement agencies to target illegal dumping.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County code enforcement is teaming up with state and local agencies to combat litter throughout the county.

The goal of its 2022 Spring Cleaning Challenge is to encourage local volunteers to do their part in cleaning communities where they both live, work and play.

Mernard Clarkson is the code enforcement director.

“It is an issue and a concern in Orangeburg County, so we felt with our state and local municipalities join forces together that we can take a stance against the litter problem," Clarkson said.

The Zero Tolerance for Litter Campaign is partnered with both the SC Litter Control Association and Palmetto Pride and is designed to encourage all law enforcement agencies to target illegal dumping.

Palmetto Pride is supplying bags, vests, gloves, and other supplies necessary to help these efforts. After the clean up is completed, code enforcement will come and collect the bags.

The message is for the community to do their part in keeping the county clean.

“It deters folk from wanting to come to Orangeburg County, develop communities, and live in a safe environment," said Clarkson.

Clarkson also says littering comes at a cost. Those who litter could face a fine ranging from $200 to $1000 or could get at least five hours of community service.

The goal is to hopefully secure a grant in the near future that will help put the issue to an end for good.