Orangeburg County emergency services braces for heavy rain, flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County's Office of Emergency Services is preparing for the effects or Hurricane Ian in South Carolina.

“Currently, at the moment, we are working on our contingency plans if we get impacted by an event or by a storm," said Director of Emergency Services Billy Staley.

The agency is working on response plans to make sure staff is in place. They plan to bring in additional staff at the county's emergency operations center to support call volume for downed trees and flooding issues.

They are also working on a post-impact shelter plan in case there is damage and people need a place to stay.

“Be safe and be alert for the wind changes so if the wind gets up, be prepared for that and just have a good plan of what you need to sustain yourself at home, and if you can’t stay home, where you’re gonna go in advance," Staley said.

The department is monitoring the forecast to stay one step ahead of where potential power outages will be. Forecasters say heavy rains are the biggest threat for the region.

Orangeburg County Public Works has been clearing the roads making sure drainage can flow.

“Our biggest threat during this entire event right now is going to be the rainfall. That’s the biggest hazard so everybody just needs to be careful when they’re out moving around on Friday," said Staley.

People are urged to contact the Orangeburg County Emergency Operations Center with any questions about their own personal preparation plans.