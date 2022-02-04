Orangeburg County kicks off Food Truck Fridays

The event is expected to happen weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County kicked off its first "Food Truck Friday" event on Friday.

The event is a collaboration with the City of Orangeburg to attract more people to the city.

“This is another way to give the citizens some variety and also stimulate activity into the downtown area," said county administrator Harold Young.

Young says these efforts are especially necessary with the city being home to colleges like South Carolina State University and Claflin University.

“We just wanna be able to give the students something different to experience, as well as stimulate activity in the downtown area," he said.

The first event featured food from Mr. B's Fish and Shrimp. Future events will feature food from other local vendors. Young says some vendors will also come from other cities.

Happening now! Come on down for lunch! Posted by County of Orangeburg on Friday, February 4, 2022

The Friday events will happen at the Orangeburg County Conference Center, located at the Orangeburg County Library at 1643 Russell Street in Orangeburg. People will be able to eat at the conference center or take their food to go.

Young says there's many more Food Truck Fridays scheduled through the end of the month. He plans for them to happen weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.