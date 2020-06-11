Orangeburg County Fair food vendors back in business

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association is helping fair food vendors make up some of their lost revenue.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Reducing the spread of COVID-19 caused the Orangeburg County Fair to shut down this year.

However, the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association is helping fair food vendors make up some of the lost revenue. That's good news for the vendors who have been a part of the county fair for the longest.

"This is a billion-dollar a year industry," explained Tracy's Elephant Ears Owner, Tracy Brewer. "This is not just the Orangeburg fair; it's other outdoor businesses like Disney being affected. It's just a lot of uncertainty."

Whether its for lunch or dinner, you can come to enjoy your favorite fair foods at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds until November 7th.

"Without the fair doing this for us, we wouldn't survive," said Fiske French Fries Manager, Lynn Buck.

"We want people to enjoy every bit of the fair," Buck said. "Since we can't have the full fair, we want to give them whatever we can give them. They enjoy it; we enjoy it, it's our business, and we make a living this way. We can't ask for anything more."