November 7-9: Orangeburg County Library set to close temporarily for system upgrades

The county's library will close for three days to do a system upgrade with hopes of better serving the community and increase security levels.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County Library will temporarily close from Nov. 7 to 9 for internal system upgrades.

Anna T. Zachrel, the director of the Orangeburg County Library, said the library's current server has minor technological issues.

"Currently, we're running on a server," said Zachrel. "When the server goes out of date and when there's complications, it could cause a problem with the system."

The Orangeburg County Library provides many services to the community. Some, like computer access, public programming, printing, copying and notary services, will receive a significant upgrade to their integrated library system that will improve their capabilities for employees.

The upgrade will also increase security levels, provide customer service, and help with inventory to handle the library's collection better.

Zachrel says the system upgrade will make a large difference for employees and the library's budget and resources.

"We'll get extra support, things will move along a lot more smoothly when there is an update it will just happen instantaneously instead of new information having to be plugged in," said Zachrel. "it's also going to save us money over time."

The library will reopen after Veterans' Day Weekend on Nov. 13.