Orangeburg County mayors host food giveaway to feed local families

The mayors from around the county teamed up with Save the Children to give food boxes to around 1,300 families.

NEESES, S.C. — Mayors from six different towns in Orangeburg County hosted a food drive to make sure families had means this holiday season.

"There is a huge need," said Mayor of Norway, Tracie Clemons. "Whether it's a pandemic or a holiday going on, there is always a huge need in the communities."

"The food is available," said Neeses Mayor Pro Tem, James Hoffman. "It's our job those in need, got it."

Each box is filled with fresh vegetables, fruit, and meat. The Mayor of Norway says she is glad these mayors came together to ease the burden of people looking to feed their families this Thanksgiving.