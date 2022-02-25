Could 130 new homes be coming to Holly Hill?

Orangeburg County Council had its first reading of the request this week and passed a motion to advance it to a second reading.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County Council is considering a request to bring 130 new homes to the Town of Holly Hill. This comes as the town continues to expand.

Vernessa Williams is a local business owner and has lived in Holly Hill her entire life.

“The more people that move in to this area, the better it would be for me because everybody that rides by my office and sees it, that’s a potential new customer," said Williams.

The request is being made by North Carolina based company Red Pill Partners, LLC. This property will be located on Old State Road and be 161 acres.

Williams says there's a need for affordable housing.

“For someone to own their own home, that would be good, that would be really good for all of the Black people in Holly Hill because a lot of them don’t own their home," she said.

Andrew Blound has lived in the neighboring town of Eutawville for over 70 years and says this development would only scratch the surface.

“Bring them on. Summerville’s got 4,000 in play. You’re talking about 150? Whoa, how exciting. 4,000 against 150," said Blound.