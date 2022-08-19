Orangeburg County School District progressing on campus upgrades

District officials say many of these projects are ongoing as they are constantly evaluating the needs of each campus.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Work continues in the Orangeburg County School District with capital projects at its various schools and facilities.

Assistant Superintendent of Operations Bob Grant says it includes new secure access doors and security cameras at the east and west schools.

“We will then continue to look at ‘Do we need to add more access points, do we need to upgrade security cameras, do we need to find, you know, is there an area that is not, the camera doesn’t capture an area well, do we need to add a second access point,'" said Grant.

It was funded with USDA reimbursements. Grant adds, the district has also installed radio repeaters at Lake Marion High School to allow new multi channel radios to work more effectively at one of the district's largest campuses.

“It makes it just more efficient for the staff to communicate with each other and more safer for students because that communication with staff members and law enforcement is paramount to students’ safety," said Grant.

The district has also replaced its HVAC units at several schools including Dover, Marshall, Rivelon, Howard, and The Technology Center. It is in the process of upgrading lights around campuses as well.

“When you go from the old standard light bulbs to new LED it just brighten spaces up. In the evenings we’re working to replace all for the egress bulbs as well as the exit lighting and so it just makes it a safer avenue to exit facilities that are well lit," said Grant.