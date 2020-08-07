Orangeburg County School District welcomes new school superintendent

Dr. Shawn Foster is taking over the role and knows that he has some unique challenges for the upcoming school year.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County school district is welcoming a new leader.

Dr. Shawn Foster is the superintendent for the Orangeburg County School District and he knows he is facing some unique challenges.

After almost a week in his new role, Dr. Foster is optimistic about the future, but knows that being a new superintendent during a pandemic is, well unprecedented.

"It’s a daunting task to come in and learn a new community, new people and do that under new and unforeseen circumstances, but you know what has to be done," says Dr. Foster, "the good thing about Orangeburg is that there are people here that understand this community and share the same passion and want to see the best outcomes for not just children but for the entire community. Not only do I lean on them now but I will continue to lean on those individuals in the future."

As South Carolina sees a rise in COVID-19 cases, the question most parents and students want to know is, "What is going to happen in the fall?"

Dr. Foster says there isn't an exact date on when an announcement will be made but he says, "I sat down with the senior staff over the past three days and challenged them with these three things. First of all to learn, unlearn and then relearn," says Foster,"We’re going to be methodical, strategic but also considerate when we make these decisions and we ask for people's considerations moving forward. Work with us walk with us as we try keep people safe and educate our children."

For some background, Dr. Foster hails from Aiken county where he was the Chief Officer of Operations and Student Services for the Aiken County School District. Prior to this post, he served as an intervention specialist and counselor, assistant director of an alternative school, assistant principal, principal, and director of student and administrative services.