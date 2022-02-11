Veterans honored with Quilts of Valor in Orangeburg County

The quilts of valor signify security, comfort, and warmth.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANTEE, S.C. — Orangeburg County Veterans were honored at the Magnolia's of Santee Assisted Living Facility ahead of Veteran's Day.

Some of them are residents at the facility.

The honored guests were Robert Edwards of the US Army, Thomas Potts of the US Marines, Rufus Rucker of the US Army, David McKibben of the US Army, Charles Lefevre of the US Army, and John Muilenburg of the US Army, US Navy, and US Coast guard.

They were quilted with quilts of valor which signifies security, comfort, and warmth.

“We want to let them know they’re not forgotten when they’re put in nursing homes, or hospice, or some of the assisted living areas so we wanted to show them just a small part of appreciation," said District 20 Commander David Mills.

They were also recognized with certificates of appreciation from the organization and Congressman Joe Wilson.

“It’s about we don’t know what each person has been through, what they’ve sacrificed as far as their personal lives, their family, whatever," said Mills.

Rufus Rucker is one of the veterans honored. He served in the National Guard during the Vietnam War.

“It feels good. I like the blankets, the quilts, they’re beautiful," said Rucker.