Orangeburg County organizations offering youth activities this summer

From Orangeburg to Eutawville, different recreation groups are working to keep local youth entertained with sports and activities.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — As summer break approaches, groups in Orangeburg County are working to bring more youth activities to the area.

Thursday is the Orangeburg YMCA's Day of Giving. As part of the Columbia Association of the YMCA, it aims to raise $66,000 that will be used to continue covering the cost of recreation programs for those unable to afford them.

“You know, for the programs we have such as swim lessons. We’re in an area like Orangeburg County where we have one of the highest rates of drowning in the state of South Carolina. You know, that program is vital to this community," said Orangeburg YMCA executive director Demetrius Hardy.

Throughout the day, members and staff signed up to participate in a walk and run-a-thon fundraiser.

You can give online to the Columbia YMCA here.

Our Day of Giving continues with activities throughout the day! Join us by giving online or in-person to support... Posted by Orangeburg County YMCA on Thursday, April 28, 2022

Over in Eutawville, there are more efforts being made to bring activities to the area. Coach Tyler Rather is trying to grow the little league baseball program.

“Now, I think the only thing we have to offer in Eutawville is baseball, and of course, we have the T-ball for the little ones, and coach-pitch, and we have the little league," Rather said. "But, they’re actually talking about trying to get more sports. If they can get more children, then we can get more sports and more things for the children to do in Eutawville."

Rather says the town is working to do a free week-long summer program at the Eutawville community center. He says this would give local youth the opportunity to spend time outdoors.