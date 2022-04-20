Orangeburg Department of Public Safety gets new fire trucks

The new trucks are expected to last 12 to 20 years.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has three new fire trucks.

The new trucks were made possible with the help of a lease-purchase agreement from the City of Orangeburg.

Fire marshal Jonathan Winningham says over time, aging fire trucks become too costly to maintain, which is why they need to be replaced.

“As it went out, the fire department lost that capability, and the citizens are the ones who ultimately suffer for it," Winningham said.

Winningham said one of their older trucks was 23 years old and had frequent hydraulic leaks, which caused it to get taken out of service.

New technology on the trucks will allow drivers to make tighter turns and have new cameras.

"The technology since the previous ladder truck has just changed, and this truck, between the technology and its capabilities, is just so much better," Winningham said.

The new trucks will also give firefighters easier access to the ladders and have electric tools intended to help prevent carbon monoxide exposure. There will be more storage space on the trucks to hold the equipment.

“That would normally be distributed amongst other trucks so we’re able to consolidate more into that rescue truck and mitigate more emergencies with just that one truck," Winningham said.

The trucks also come with a Command Zone System that offers integrated GPS and wifi connectivity. It also predicts maintenance needs.