Orangeburg DPU looking into new affordable broadband options for customers

Orangeburg DPU is working on a study to help guide their next steps in making more broadband options for customers.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Utilities is looking into a way it could bring more affordable broadband to Orangeburg.

Orangeburg DPU is working on a study to help guide their next steps in making more broadband options for customers. The goal is to bring in more providers to Orangeburg that would create competition and bring down the price.

“Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities would not be a provider ourselves, we would simply build the roadway that others might use to build the service in our community," said DPU General Manager Warren Harley.

According to Harley, Orangeburg residents are paying up to $70 per household for internet which has created financial barriers for some. This is because there is only one major provider in the community.

This new model they are exploring would allow both new and current providers to participate in this system that aims to bring faster, more affordable and more reliable services.

“It would allow the city of Orangeburg to move toward becoming a smart city. Helping us create a more efficient and effective government services building our reliability within our utility system," said Harley.

He says it would support economic development and attract new industries to Orangeburg. There would also be opportunity to partner with local colleges and provide services to their campuses.

“Accessibility is key. We think by doing this, we make internet service an available resource like water, like electric power, like gas, all of the conveniences of our other utilities," he said.