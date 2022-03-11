Orangeburg County schools to get four electric school buses thanks to EPA funds

This grant will be used to replace four diesel-powered vehicles in the district with electric-powered ones.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is spending $17 million to fund electric school buses throughout the country. Of that money, $1.2 million will fund four electric school buses at Orangeburg County schools.

The district's director of transportation says this grant is a step toward a healthier future for the community.

“It could create a less sense of individuals being ill, you know?" Keith Terry said. "So, it’s gonna definitely be for the benefit of those who travel behind these vehicles, let alone being inside of them."

The grant will be used to replace four diesel-powered vehicles in the district with electric-powered ones.

It is intended to help cut down on air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

“That is one of my goals on my to do list as a department head is to strengthen our current fleet of district-owned buses to move in the direction of more cleaner concepts whether that’s propane or electric," Terry said.

The district is coordinating with the South Carolina Department of Education to receive the buses. Terry says he is hoping the district will receive them in time for next school year.