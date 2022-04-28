'Roses are blooming': Orangeburg's Festival of Roses returns this weekend

Friday's street dance takes place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Downtown Market Pavilion.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — This weekend, Orangeburg's 49th annual Festival of Roses returns.

“Springtime means roses are blooming in South Carolina," said Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association executive director Candice Roberson.

A beloved spring tradition is back after a two year pandemic-related hiatus. The Festival of Roses begins Friday with a street dance hosted by the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association.

“Friday night street dance historically has been the time where we all come together and dance and celebrate the new season," said Roberson.

There will be music and dance performances at Edisto Gardens all weekend long. The Oaks Drummers, Oaks Creative Dancers, The Silver Slippers Dance Troupe, Mary Jane's School of Dance, and Chapel Hill Chorale are just a few of the many performers to be featured.

On Saturday, the organization is hosting a car show and craft fair at the Downtown Market Pavilion.

There will also be food trucks in the parking lot adjacent to the pavilion.

“It welcomes the community back to hey it’s springtime. We’re open. The roses are blooming. Come on down. Enjoy the street dance. Enjoy the free event with your family and friends," said Roberson.