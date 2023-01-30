Orangeburg food pantry bracing for increasing demand with emergency SNAP benefits ending Jan. 31

The emergency allotments ending means two person SNAP households that receive $250 a month will no longer receive an additional $266 in emergency allotments.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Some local food pantries are bracing for increasing demand as emergency SNAP benefits come to an end Tuesday.

Barbara Troy is the director of the Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg. She says phones have been ringing off the hook since the beginning of the year with people needing food from their pantry.

The small pantry has already fed nearly 100 families so far this year, with up to 35 families a day.

This comes months after the Department of Social Services announced in November supplements for SNAP households are scheduled to end on Tuesday.

“We also get people who don’t qualify. Medicaid is gonna be cut off. Food stamps are gonna be cut off so we’re in a pretty bad situation right now," said Troy.

According to Troy, the pantry serves families who rely on assistance like SNAP, Medicaid, and EBT.

“Nobody will ever get turned away without getting food, as long as we have food," said Troy.

In addition to providing food, they also offer budget counseling to help families keep more money in their pocket amid rising food and utility prices.

“We’re doing the best we can and I’m a survivor and I firmly believe that we’re gonna survive this," said Troy.