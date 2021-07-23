Orangeburg celebrates National Park Month with Parkpalooza

The family event is called Parkpalooza.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg is celebrating National Park Month by inviting families to a free event called 'Park Parkpalooza.' Kids will have different sporting activities to choose from, use the spray park, there will be several food trucks available, and a movie will be showing to top off the event.

"I think that sounds great," expressed Rhonda Williamson, Orangeburg Resident. "I'll definitely be here for the food truck action."

"My best friend Kim invited me and all of the boys to go with her," explained Brianna Herron, Orangeburg resident. "I said, yeah, I don't see why not. It's free for the family, and the only thing you have to pay for is the food."

"It most definitely gives us normalcy by coming back to the parks," said Yvette Ballard, Cameron resident. "However, we still have to be careful.

"With the U.S. representative designated July as park month, we wanted to celebrate the return to play at our parks and Edisto Garden," explained Shawn Taylor, Orangeburg Parks & Rec's superintendent of parks & marketing.

The event is on July 24th, and it starts at 4 pm. The superintendent of parks & marketing says Parkpalooza is a chance for everyone to come together safely after being under restrictions due to the virus.

"When we can help people get back to the great outdoors and have that sense of community, it's important for us to bring folks together as we return safely to play," said Taylor.

"It was hard," expressed Herron. "I remember telling my kids we couldn't go out and have fun last summer. We had to buy a pool, and all those were out of stock. It was a challenge last year."