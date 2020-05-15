ORANGEBURG, S.C. — In Orangeburg, one church pastor is excited that his congregation is coming back to worship in person, although not yet in the sanctuary.

Reverend Mack McClam is the pastor of the Trinity United Methodist Church, where for weeks, he’s had to cancel in person worship services.

Over the course of the pandemic, the church has held worship virtually but last Sunday they tried something new -- church in the parking lot.

Come this weekend, the parking lot will be filled with cars of members attending an abbreviated service with the pastor preaching outside from a distance. He says in just one weekend it’s already made an impact.

"Everyone would remain in their cars, even the cars are at a safe distance, and we share the word and it is amazing what I’ve heard in return -- just about the ability to be on church grounds," says McClam.

For the pastor, finding ways to gather with the congregation is important. "It’s putting the fellowship back in a closer way than we experienced just doing the virtual. Even though this is virtual in some sense, it's as close to gathering together as we can -- safely" says McClam.

The pastor says the doors of the church won’t be opening anytime soon but he does hope that people will find a way to stay connected with the church as much as possible.