ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg native who left the area to pursue a singing and acting career is back with the gospel play.

Travis Wright's play is called "What God Allows." The show is a modern twist on the book of Job from the Bible and deals with a man and his family who have a seemingly perfect life, but begin to go through trials and tribulations.

The show is taking place at the Stevenson Auditorium in Orangeburg, which holds a special place for Wright as he recalls performing in a talent show with his singing group back in 1993 that helped kick off their careers.

Since then the native has opened for Patti LaBelle and has done work in New York and Atlanta. But he says there’s some special about coming home to the Orangeburg area.

"My goal of bringing this show was to bring something of quality and substance," says Wright, who's also the lead actor in the production. "I spent a lot of time away but I never forgot where I came from I never forgot where my morals and my values came from and I just love Orangeburg, South Carolina."

The show takes place Saturday August 10th at 6 p.m. at the Stevenson Auditorium in city hall. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Thee Matriarch Bed and Breakfast or at the door the night of the performance.