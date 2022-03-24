'We’re the advocates': Orangeburg special needs parent uses platform with Orangeburg Area Resource Foundation to amplify voices of the disabled

Georgia Gilmore says her passion for amplifying the voices of people with special needs started at home. Her daughter Adrianne is living with special needs.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — March is National Disability Awareness Month, and the Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is continuing to advocate for people with special needs throughout the county.

“We have special needs and when it’s in your home, it’s in your home and we find out that we weren’t the lone ranger, you know it’s in many homes," said Orangeburg Area Resource Center Foundation member Georgia Gilmore.

Gilmore says her passion for amplifying the voices of people with special needs started at home. Her daughter Adrianne is living with special needs.

“We’re the advocates," Gilmore said. "They’re not able to express themselves and when they’re yours, ... if it was your child, what would you do?"

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month!! The theme for 2022 is “Worlds Imagined”. Persons with... Posted by Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Gilmore works with the Orangeburg Area Resource Center Foundation and the Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board. Once a year, they go to the state house to advocate for respite care and funding for the organization.

“Many can’t get out on their own," Gilmore said. "I mean, you can buy into a wheelchair, or you have all these other challenges, and we were blessed. We had problems, but we could get out."

The board offers job training, financial assistance, and residential services for people living with disabilities. The board also helps connect people living with special needs to employment opportunities.

This year, the organization hosted its 19th annual Walk-a-thon on Thursday to benefit these services. So far, they've raised about $85,000.

“Keep hope alive," said Adrianne.