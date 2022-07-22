Orangeburg encouraging residents to support local parks

Orangeburg Parks and Recreation is celebrating National Park Month through a park palooza on Saturday to encourage residents to enjoy local parks.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — July has been proclaimed National Park Month in the City of Orangeburg. The mission is to encourage residents to celebrate local parks and greenspaces.

“We talk about the pillars of parks all over, the power of parks and so our parks are great. We want them to know that they are open and ready to utilize," said Superintendent of Recreation Shawn Taylor.

In support of this mission, Orangeburg Parks and Recreation is having its second annual Park Palooza at Centennial Park where there will be food vendors, dancing performances, and live music.

“We want people to utilize and understand that parks are not just playgrounds and basketballs, it can be a place where we can gather together, we can enjoy each other, and we can grow our community," said Taylor.

This sense of community at the park is something the organization says it promotes all year round through special events such as movie showings in the park during holiday season.

“We like to try to have those highlights periodically through the year to bring folks to our parks to understand that they are open and they are ready for our citizens," said Taylor.

Park Palooza takes place Saturday at the Edisto Memorial Gardens. Food trucks will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Silver Slippers Dance Troupe, the Orangeburg Line Dancers, MOVE with Celeste, and Fusion Dance Academy will make special appearances starting at 6 p.m.