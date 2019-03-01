Preparing for a natural disaster never stops.

Trailers donated to two South Carolina counties in December 2018 look to protect your furry family members from these situations.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) donated a pet disaster relief to both Orangeburg and Colleton counties.

The trailers holds dozens of items needed for animals during an emergency including dog crates, cat litter and leashes.

Corresponding Secretary for the Columbia AKC, Shelly Pyle, says as things are used, the organization fund any additional supplies.

This will ensure the trailer is stocked anytime there is a disaster.