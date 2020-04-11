x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Street Squad

Orangeburg residents sound off to no winner yet in president's race

People in Orangeburg say they're relieved election day is finally over, but frustrated that there is no decision on a president yet.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — "I was watching the tv, and I went to sleep at about 1 am," said Sharon Washington. "Earlier this morning, I cut the TV back on and saw the results still coming in, and I was like my lord!"

People in Orangeburg say they're relieved election day is finally over but frustrated that there is no decision on a president yet.

"It's going to play out until that entire time, so there is going to be tension building up," explained Matthew Vissac. "It's going to be stressful because everyone wants to see who the clear winner is, but I don't think it will be clear until Thursday. I could be wrong, and we could find out today that one of them is the winner, but I think it's going to be Thursday or Friday."

RELATED: Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

As many Americans wait for the decision to come in, folks in Orangeburg agree on one thing. They're upset the country has remained divided.

"It's heart-wrenching to see how divided we've become in just this last year," said Saundra Shuler. "We've been divided, of course, but more so with this president in office."
Live updates: Biden asks for patience while Trump claims victory, but results too close to call
WASHINGTON - Election Day is turning into election week with some battleground states still to be decided as of early Wednesday morning. Votes were still being counted in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona -- with a winner in some of those states possibly not coming until late this week.
wltx.com |Nov 03, 2020

RELATED: Presidential Election 2020: Live results from across the US