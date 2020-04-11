Orangeburg residents sound off to no winner yet in president's race

People in Orangeburg say they're relieved election day is finally over, but frustrated that there is no decision on a president yet.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — "I was watching the tv, and I went to sleep at about 1 am," said Sharon Washington. "Earlier this morning, I cut the TV back on and saw the results still coming in, and I was like my lord!"

People in Orangeburg say they're relieved election day is finally over but frustrated that there is no decision on a president yet.

"It's going to play out until that entire time, so there is going to be tension building up," explained Matthew Vissac. "It's going to be stressful because everyone wants to see who the clear winner is, but I don't think it will be clear until Thursday. I could be wrong, and we could find out today that one of them is the winner, but I think it's going to be Thursday or Friday."

As many Americans wait for the decision to come in, folks in Orangeburg agree on one thing. They're upset the country has remained divided.

"It's heart-wrenching to see how divided we've become in just this last year," said Saundra Shuler. "We've been divided, of course, but more so with this president in office."