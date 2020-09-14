Orangeburg School District announces new health partnership

The Students Medical Access to Resources in Telehealth (SMART) partnership will give students remote access to medical care.

It's called the Students Medical Access to Resources in Telehealth (SMART) partnership and it is designed to give students remote access to medical care.

Orangeburg County students, who are currently learning from home, will be able to access the help of medical professionals right from their laptops.

“Every student device will have a SMART community collaborative icon on it so the student can click on that Icon and be connected to their choice of medical providers. “ Said Merry Glenne Piccolino, Assistant Superintendent for Business, Communications, and Community Partnerships for Orangeburg County School District.

Access for students started Monday.

Dr. Shawn Foster, District Superintendents, feels the partnership will be a great resource for students and parents.

“It’s about being an institution that is willing to bridge gaps between our community so that’s our goal, that’s what we are working towards, not only to students, but to parents and everyone else in this community.” Foster said.

SMART can also be accessed directly here.

Or, simply go to the districts website here, then just click on quick links at the bottom right of the page, scroll down to Parent/Student Resources, click on OCSD - SMART Virtual Telehealth.